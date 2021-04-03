Jerry Seinfeld Bids Farewell to His Unique $449,890 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Three years after Porsche facelifted the 991, the 991.2 welcomed the GT3 RS at the Geneva Motor Show. Jerry Seinfeld owns an example of the corner-carving sports car, and his 911 is unique in terms of color. Liquid Chrome Blue Metallic is how the finish is called, and you certainly know it from the 918 Spyder. The paint-to-sample hue makes this 911 very special indeed, but the list of goodies doesn’t end here. Priced at $187,500...