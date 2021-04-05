New Toyota GR 86 coupe revealed as GT86 successor

Rear-drive, four-seat coupe switches to 2.4-litre engine, retains focus on lightweight design and driver engagement



Toyota has unveiled the new Toyota GR 86 coupe, the successor to the GT86, which will go on sale in Japan in the autumn and will eventually be offered in the UK.



The lightweight rear-drive four-seater was revealed alongside the new second generation Subaru BRZ, which it was jointly developed with. The new BRZ will not be offered in Europe. Toyota claims the two models have been developed through a "friendly rivalry", and will both offer a "distinct driving feel".



While the first generation GT86 and BRZ used a 2.0-litre engine, as expected the new version feature Subaru’s 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit. The GR 86 will launch in Japan offering 232bhp and 184lb ft, up from the GT86’s 197bhp and 151lb ft. It can do the 0-62mph sprint in 6.3 seconds, which is 1.1 seconds quicker than its predecessor.



Toyota says a major focus has been on retaining the “essential fun-to-drive” characteristics of the GT86, which launched in 2012, and a key part of that has been minimising the weight. The new car has a claimed kerb weight of 1270kg, which is five kg lighter than the original. Toyota says this has been achieved through features including the use of an aluminium roof and body panels.



Full story to come



*READ MORE*



*Farewell to the Toyota GT86: a last blast in a great sports car*



*Next Toyota GR 86 confirmed for 2021 in leaked presentation*



*Autocar road test: Toyota GT86*

