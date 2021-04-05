Ruff Ryders Gather Outside NY Hospital to Pay Tribute to DMX

Last weekend, iconic rapper DMX was rushed to the hospital after a drug overdose at his home. He is now in the ICU at the White Plains Hospital in New York, and the Ruff Ryders bikers came out strong to show support. Though media coverage in recent years has focused more on DMX’s addiction issues and prison stints than on his accomplishments as an artist, he remains incredibly loved by the community. Proof of that is in the rea...