Ford Bronco Sport Drag Races Toyota RAV4 TRD, a Moon Sized Gap Appears

Now, this is something I've been waiting to see for a while. I mean, if you've got two cars that are off-road capable on your hands, and you want to see which one is faster, why choose tarmac when you can just put them through their paces on a dry lake bed? And this is exactly what's happening here, as we get to see a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands going up against a 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road. If you're in the mar...