1,000-HP Big Block V8 Jaguar XJ Series 1 Is an Elegantly Fast Drag Racer

Don't take this the wrong way, but your opinion (as well as everybody else's) on the aesthetics of the Jaguar XJ Series 1 is completely irrelevant. Like other Jaguar models of the era, the late 1960's limousine is a gorgeous piece of automotive design and a great reinterpretation of the Mark X, the brand's top dog at the time. Despite its looks, the Series 1 isn't one of those cars you come across too often, parti...