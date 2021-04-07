New 2021 Volkswagen ID 4: series car on sale from £41,570

Pro Performance models follow ID 4 First Edition and promise up to 323-mile range



Volkswagen will open the order books for series-production versions of the new ID 4 electric SUV in the UK tomorrow, following the introduction of the special First Edition model last month.



The Life, Family and Max specifications all use the same Pro Performance powertrain as the First Edition, with prices starting at £41,570 on the road. All feature a 77kWh net capacity battery and deliver up to 323 miles of electric range.



Like the First Edition, all three models support 125kW rapid charging, which, Volkswagen says, allows for 199 miles of range to be added in 30 minutes.



The motor on the rear axle produces 201bhp and 229lb ft of torque. That enables a 0-62mph time of 8.2sec and a top speed of 99mph.



The ID 4 Life is offered with a 10in touchscreen display and wireless smartphone charging, heated windscreen, heated front seats and steering wheel, and two-zone climate control, plus ambient lighting, split folding rear seats and pedals inscribed with play and pause icons. The ID 4 Family gains 19in alloy wheels and upgraded LED matrix headlights, three-zone climate controls, luggage retaining nets in the boot, rear-view camera and keyless start.



Top-spec ID 4 Max models get a larger, 12.0in infotainment system and augmented reality head-up display, plus electrically adjustable sports seats. It also has a heat pump as standard, which is a £1250 option on the other models.



The ID 4 is also the first electric Volkswagen that can be fitted with a tow bar, with which it is capable of pulling trailers that weigh up to 1000kg.



Deliveries are set to begin in early May.



The SUV is the second model built on Volkswagen Group's EV-dedicated MEB electric architecture, following the Volkswagen ID 3 hatchback that was launched last year.



It will eventually be offered in rear-drive single-motor and four-wheel-drive dual-motor forms and with a range of battery sizes. Lower capacity Pure models are set to go on sale in the coming months.



First Edition models featured a number of exclusive design features, including special badges, brown interior highlights and a choice of four exterior colours.



Standard kit offered with the ID 4 First Edition included 20in alloy wheels, LED lights, tinted rear windows and a reversing camera. The interior features a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and 30-colour ambient lighting.



While Volkswagen offers a higher-spec ID 4 First Edition Max in Germany, that version won't be coming to the UK.



The ID 4 will be manufactured alongside the ID 3 at Volkswagen’s Zwickau factory in Germany. It will eventually also be produced at Volkswagen plants in Emdem, Germany; Anting and Foshan in China; and Chattanooga in the US.



