As our cities are constantly developing and growing, so is traffic. Traveling from point A to point B is no longer the easy matter of “just” hopping into your car and taking a short drive or quickly catching a bus, so alternative solutions for mass transit are needed. Badly. For cities and areas with large bodies of water that already allow for the use of waterborne transport, a solution would be develop and further in...Full Article
CAPTN Vaiaro Proposes New Mobility Solution: Autonomous Electric Ferries
autoevolution0 shares 1 views