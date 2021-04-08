Lotus assurance program covers cars up to 20 years old

Lotus assurance program covers cars up to 20 years old

MotorAuthority

Published

Ever wondered if the mileage on a used car you were about to buy was genuine or not? Of course you have. Well, Lotus is helping to take the fear out of buying one of its classics with a revamped version of its Lotus Approved assurance program. Similar to the certified pre-owned programs many automakers offer for used cars, Lotus Approved provides...

Full Article