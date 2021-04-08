Ever wondered if the mileage on a used car you were about to buy was genuine or not? Of course you have. Well, Lotus is helping to take the fear out of buying one of its classics with a revamped version of its Lotus Approved assurance program. Similar to the certified pre-owned programs many automakers offer for used cars, Lotus Approved provides...Full Article
Lotus assurance program covers cars up to 20 years old
MotorAuthority0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Noughties but nice: The best pre-2010 used cars
Autocar
Ready to take the plunge but not yet certain what to buy? By targeting pre-2010 cars, you can get the best of all worlds: value,..