The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost starts at $337,850 when factoring in the destination fee and $2,600 gas-guzzler tax. The tester I pimped around for 48 hours cost $440,225. That’s $102,375 worth of options. Rather than options such as a hand-crafted analog clock ($6,200) and power-operated picnic tables ($5,325), buyers could choose an excellent...