As far as the midsize segment is concerned, the best-selling sedans in America come in the guise of the Camry and Accord. Be that as it may, South Korean automaker Hyundai is snapping at their heels with the best Sonata yet, the eighth generation produced locally in Alabama. Based on the N-se...Full Article
The Fast Lane Singles Out the Good and the Bad Things of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
"Where I'm From Is An Integral Part Of Who I Am" Clash Meets DC
Clash
The South London rapper opens up...
Bursting on to the scene as a self-assured newcomer, surrounded by friends in his..