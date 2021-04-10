Did Anyone Say the Sedan Is Obsolete? The 2021 Acura TLX Says Otherwise.

Did Anyone Say the Sedan Is Obsolete? The 2021 Acura TLX Says Otherwise.

autoevolution

Published

The sedan is not the most practical body configuration, neither does it have real sporty characteristics. We’ve seen enough typical sedans during the last half a century and today's pragmatic criteria tells us that the best family cars have hatchback or van-like bodies. Despite this, here comes the Acura TLX – a “made by the book” sedan, full of advanced solutions, the result of a very consistent investment. Why did they do it?

Full Article