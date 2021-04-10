New vs. Old: 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S

New vs. Old: 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S

autoevolution

Published

Porsche discontinued the manual transmission in the Turbo S with the 991.2 series, which is crazy fast even by modern standards. In addition to a fast-shifting PDK and a twin-turbo boxer engine, the force-fed sports car handles like a dream thanks to a well-sorted chassis and AWD. Although a little heavier and slightly more expensive, the

Full Article