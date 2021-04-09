MG today sells a lineup of crossovers and sedans, but the historic British brand is best remembered for spritely roadsters of the 20th century. We're talking cars like the MG TF and cult classic MG B. The automaker on Friday revealed the first photos of a concept that's set to be revealed later this month at Auto Shanghai 2021, and it possibly...Full Article
MG Cyberster: Electric sports car concept promises 500-mile range
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Celebrating 20 years of the BMW Mini
Autocar
In 1959, BMC launched what became the most iconic of all British cars: the Mini. In 2001, BMW did it all over again. We look back..
You might like
More coverage
Exclusive: Gerry McGovern lifts lid on future Jaguars
Jaguar’s chief creative officer tells Autocar how he'll make cars "shocking", only in tomorrow's Autocar..
Autocar