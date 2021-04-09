MG Cyberster: Electric sports car concept promises 500-mile range

MG Cyberster: Electric sports car concept promises 500-mile range

MotorAuthority

Published

MG today sells a lineup of crossovers and sedans, but the historic British brand is best remembered for spritely roadsters of the 20th century. We're talking cars like the MG TF and cult classic MG B. The automaker on Friday revealed the first photos of a concept that's set to be revealed later this month at Auto Shanghai 2021, and it possibly...

Full Article