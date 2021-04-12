Diesel engines in passenger cars never really caught on in the U.S., and while that may have its benefits, it does mean some gems never made it across the pond. The M50d BMW models are a very good example for that. Looking at the specs sheet, you'd be forgiven to think the M50ds hide a V8 engine o...Full Article
BMW X7 M50d Top Speed Run on the Autobahn Shows Why We Miss (Some) Diesels
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Top 10 best hybrid SUVs 2021
Autocar
-
Peugeot e-2008 2021 long-term review
Autocar