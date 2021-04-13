This Saturday, the Ford Mustang is celebrating its 57th birthday and what better way to celebrate than taking the crown for the best-selling sports car, for the second year in a row? With the health crisis still raging in the U.S. and elsewhere, the Ford Mustang still surpassed the sales expectations for the first quarter of 2021, and kept its title of the best-selling sports coupe for the time being. The sales ...Full Article
Ford Mustang Keeps Its Crown, Still Is the World's Best-Selling Sports Car
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ford Mustang is world's best-selling sports car and coupe for sixth year in a row
The Ford Mustang is once again the world's best-selling sports car and sports coupe, Ford announced Tuesday in a press release...
MotorAuthority
Top 10 best hybrid SUVs 2021
We pick the very best hybrid SUVs on the road, with compact, family and luxury models all making the cut
Hybrid SUVs are..
Autocar