Mercedes-AMG G 63 Gets Lamborghini Treatment, Looks Like a Boss in Flashy Render

It was 2018 when Mercedes-Benz introduced the first all-new generation of the G-Class since the 1979 original. The newcomer received a monumental boost in terms of road manners, albeit while maintaining its rugged nature. We can think of another SUV from the stratospheric league that entered production that year, namely the Lamborghini Urus. And it seems like someone has decided to mix the two, albeit only in the virtual world, at least for the time being.