Residents of San Jose, California, are about to see something new riding around: fully autonomous robotaxis, with no driver in sight. That’s because WeRide just got the green light for the second phase of their driverless cars testing. The California Department of Motor Vehicles recently authorized Chinese startup WeRide Corp. to test two autonomous cars, with no safety driver, in San Jose. Just a few...Full Article
Chinese Startup WeRide to Begin Self-Driving Car Testing in the U.S.
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chinese autonomous vehicle startup WeRide scores permit to test driverless cars in San Jose
WeRide, the Chinese autonomous vehicle startup that recently raised $310 million, has received a permit to test driverless vehicles..
TechCrunch