New entry-level Volkswagen ID 3 launched with 217-mile range

City trim features 45kWh battery and lowest Volkswagen ID 3 price to date



The Volkswagen ID 3 has gained a new, entry-level City trim, priced at £28,370 after the government’s £2500 plug-in vehicle discount has been applied.



Equipped with what Volkswagen has dubbed its Pure Performance powertrain, the electric hatchback features a 45kWh battery that returns 217 miles of range.



A full charge takes seven-and-a-half hours from a typical 7.2kW home charging unit, while a 5% to 80% top -up takes 31 minutes via a 100kW CCS device.



Its electric motor enables the car to achieve 0-62mph in 8.9sec thanks to its 148bhp and 229lb ft of torque. The top speed of 99mph is identical to the rest of the line-up's.



Despite being the base model, the City trim comes with a reasonable amount of kit: a 10.0in infotainment screen has voice control and wireless app connectivity, and safety systems include lane keeping assist, forward collision warning and pedestrian protection.



Adaptive cruise control is also standard, along with front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, LED headlights and tail-lights, electric door mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and two USB-C ports in the rear. Even 10-colour ambient lighting makes the cut.



The only other trim available in Pure Performance guise is Style, which adds design-focused elements to the basic package. These include 18in alloy wheels, LED matrix headlights, tinted windows and 30-colour ambient lighting. A variable boot floor, keyless entry and two-zone climate control are also included.



The Style model costs £32,470 after the government grant has been applied, although its range drops slightly to 215 miles.



“The City and Style are an important milestone in the ID 3’s life cycle, as they usher in the Pure Performance powertrain,” said Joe Laurence, the ID brand’s family product manager at Volkswagen UK. “Offering the best of both worlds with value and performance built in, these two important new trim levels further significantly broaden the ID 3’s appeal.



“The fact that the ID 3 City brings the entry price of ID 3 ownership into an even lower band is good news for everybody.”



