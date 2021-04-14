Preview: 2022 Honda Civic dials up wow factor with good looks, digital dash

MotorAuthority

Honda on Wednesday provided a first look at its redesigned 2022 Civic sedan which goes on sale this spring. The automaker teased a prototype version last fall, and we're glad to report the production version has turned out almost identical to the handsome prototype. There will also be a redesigned Civic Hatchback (shown below) arriving several...

