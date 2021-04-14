After the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, and e-tron GT family of electric vehicles, Audi has taken the veils off the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron. Scheduled to arrive in European showrooms by the end of the year, these crossovers offer up to 520 kilometers (323 miles) of WLTP range.Full Article
2022 Audi Q4 e-tron Debuts With 520-Kilometer Range Alongside Sportback Model
