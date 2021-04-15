This Is The World's Fastest Self-Propelled Dummy Vehicle, Tops at 75 MPH

This Is The World's Fastest Self-Propelled Dummy Vehicle, Tops at 75 MPH

autoevolution

Published

Aggressive driving and speeding are becoming more common with higher levels of travel and traffic congestion. With safety watchdogs placing an increased emphasis on prevention, a company called AB Dynamics decided it's time to up the ante, and came up with what is described as the world's fastest self-propelled soft target. Officially called Guided Soft Target 120 (GST120), the system is in fact a test tool that reproduces diffe...

Full Article