Ferrari to launch first EV in 2025

Supercar firm vows that battery-powered machine will excite a new generation of fans



Ferrari will launch its first all-electric model in 2025, with company boss John Elkann promising the machine will “bring the uniqueness and passion” of the marque “to new generations”.



The supercar firm has been working on its first EV for some time, but has previously refused to commit to a launch date while it developed suitable technology.



But speaking during Ferrari’s annual general meeting, chairman Elkann said the firm was planning to unveil the model in 2025. He added: “You can be sure this will be everything you dream the engineers and designers at Maranello can imagine for such a landmark in our history.”



Speaking about Ferrari's wider electrification strategy, which includes plug-in hybrid models and a return to the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2023 with a new hypercar, Elkann added: "Our interpretation and application of these technologies both in motor sport and in road cars is a huge opportunity to bring the uniqueness and passion of Ferrari to new generations.



Elkann gave no more details on any specifics of the EV. Last year, leaked patents suggested the firm was working on a four-wheel-drive two-seater that would feature an electric motor on each wheel.



Speaking to Autocar last year, Ferrari commercial boss Enrico Galliera said that the firm would not launch a BEV until electric technology allowed the firm "to produce a car that fits with our position".



He added: “If we bring in new technology, then we need to bring something new to the market. That’s how Ferrari has always worked with new technology. The evolution of new technology is 100% in the DNA of Ferrari.”



At the AGM, Elkann also said the firm would launch three new models in the coming months, although he did not give any details of these.



Elkann also said that the firm was making progress in its search for a new CEO to replace Louis Camilleri, who retired late last year for personal reasons. He hinted that new CEO would outline a long-term vision for Ferrari at the company's Capital Markets Day investors event scheduled for 2022.



He added that 2022 "will also be a year of important new product launches and particularly the Purosangue [Ferrari's first SUV], which is turning out to be something truly special.



Ferrari sold 9119 cars in 2020, which was around 10% down on the previous year.



*READ MORE*



*Ferrari 812 GTO due this year as likely V12 GT swansong*



*Ferrari to build Le Mans Hypercar for 2023 WEC*



*Ferrari's 2022 performance SUV begins track tests​*