Dune-Bashing Porsche 911 Safari Prototype Returns to the Nurburgring

Despite all the successes it has had over the years in off-road rallying, Porsche has never officially built a high-riding 911 for the street, a marketing mistake it will fix sometime this year. The sports carmaker has been active with the 911 in rallying since the ‘60s, with models like the 911 SC rewriting the history books by winning the grueling 3,100-mile (5,000 km) East African Safari Rally, or the 953 and 959 Group B win...