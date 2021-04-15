With the explosion happening in e-mobility, it’s no wonder there are more and more designs aimed at taking the whole game to the next level. There's no doubt that urban mobility will be moving forward at incredible speeds, but something seems to be slowing everybody down, and that's cargo. Trailers have long been appreciated for their versatility; this holds true even for cyclists. However, with the amount of weight a...Full Article
Biomega’s EIN Is the Last Bicycle Cargo Trailer You’ll Ever Want and Need
autoevolution0 shares 1 views