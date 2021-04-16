2021 Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview: Filling in for the Chinese Grand Prix

2021 Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview: Filling in for the Chinese Grand Prix

MotorAuthority

Published

Round two of the 2021 Formula One World Championship takes us to historic Imola in Italy this weekend, where a special race, the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, is being held. The race fills in for the usual Chinese Grand Prix which was canceled this year due to disruptions caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. This will be the...

Full Article