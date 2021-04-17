SpaceX Will Land Americans on the Moon Again, With NASA’s Artemis

NASA has announced the company that will help land Americans on the surface of the Moon again, and then, hopefully, farther off on other planets and on Mars: SpaceX. For the past year, NASA has been working with three partners as part of the Artemis program, which will put man (and woman) on the lunar surface again: Blue Origin, Dynetics, and SpaceX. SpaceX has been awarded the $2.89 billion contract to build the lunar lander, which, NAS...