Being in any type of car accident is a terrible experience, but it’s less so if you’re at the wheel of a vehicle built like a tank. Just ask makeup mogul and influencer Jeffree Star. Jeffree Star is in the makeup business, but he’s also somewhat of a fixture in the auto community given his recently discovered passion for car collecting. His auto fleet is truly among the most impressive – and defini...Full Article
Makeup Mogul Jeffree Star Praises Rolls-Royce for Saving Him in Rollover Crash
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jeffree Star Shares Pics of Wrecked Rolls-Royce After Wyoming Crash
Jeffree Star just posted photos of the Rolls-Royce that was crushed during his horrific car accident -- but turns out, this beast..
TMZ.com