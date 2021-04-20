Right after the Euro NCAP awarded it five stars for safety, the ID.4 has been crowned World Car of the Year 2021. This is the fifth WCOTY award for the German manufacturer since 2009 when the Golf won this title. Along with the compact-sized electric crossover, World Car of the Year winner...Full Article
New Volkswagen ID.4 Crowned World Car of the Year 2021
