Precisely one week ago, we showed you the very same Porsche 911 GT2 RS you're about to see in this video do a few test runs without its massive wing at the back, looking to get the best possible time over the quarter-mile in the conditions available. Even though the GT2 RS is buil...
1,300-HP Audi R8 Drag Races Porsche 911 GT2 RS on Narrow Road, Anxiety Is High
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
