If you’re a fan of ‘70s racing motorcycles, I bet you’re going to fall in love with this wonder. The Italian town of Pietrasanta is where you’ll find Officine 08, an ambitious workshop co-founded by Simone Spina and Danilo del Raso in 2011. Tuscany’s craftsmen pride themselves with a gorgeous selection of custom motorcycles bred on their premises, among which we spotted a stunningFull Article
Moto Guzzi 1000SP “Banfugliera” Is What Happens When Classic Dates Custom
