The spectacular evolution of Mazdas in terms of design has led to the impression that they are trying hard to look like no one else in the automotive world. Remarkable effort, yet this is a risky kind of move that can take a brand out of the customers' sight and expectations. Well, only if it reaches an exaggerated level. And, after a consistent bunch of striking original styling approaches, here comes the Mazda CX-30, confirming th...Full Article
2021 Mazda CX-30. Hard to Tell Where it Came From, But itâ€™s Headed for Success
autoevolution0 shares 2 views