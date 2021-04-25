DMX Gets a Legend’s Sendoff With Ford Monster Truck, Ruff Ryders Parade

They say that one person’s legacy is measurable in the way people remember them. Not that it ever needed quantifying, but rapper DMX’s impact is that of a true legend on the rap scene. DMX, born Earl Simmons, died on April 9, 2021, following a heart attack caused by a drug overdose. He was found unconscious at his home days earlier, and arrived at the hospital in a coma from which he never woke up.