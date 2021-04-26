Tag Heuer Celebrates the Monaco Historic Grand Prix With Limited-Edition Watch

Tag Heuer is launching an exclusive limited version of its classic chronograph, the Tag Heuer Monaco Green Dial Calibre Heuer 02, in a modern and stylish green color to celebrate the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique 2021 edition. Organized two weeks ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco, the 12th Monaco Historic Grand Prix brought the F1 cars and the vintage racing cars to the famous Monaco streets last weekend, 23-25th April. ...