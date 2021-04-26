Widebody Spofec Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge Is an Overdose of Charm and Power

Rolls-Royce vehicles are pieces of automotive art that flirt with perfection in an unequaled manner, and one of the most eloquent examples of this is the Wraith super luxury grand tourer. For the exacting enthusiasts who demand more than what comes out of the Goodwood factory gates, German specialist Spofec has just revealed this exquisite, ultra-exclusive Overdose edition. In the past, those who were lucky enough to own a Rolls were mo...