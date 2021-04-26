Super Pink Moon Will Shine Bright for Three Nights in a Row

We are starting the week with a full Pink Moon that's going to light up the late April night sky. Named after the herb moss pink, known as creeping phlox, moss phlox, or mountain phlox, that grows in America around this time of the year, the Pink Moon is not actually pink – it's just one of the two supermoons that we're gazing at this year. A supermoon is a new or full Moon that appears when the satellite is withi...