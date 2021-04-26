Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2021 review

Latest North American-market SUV foreshadows new-generation X-Trail scheduled for 2022 The Nissan Rogue five-seat SUV is comfortably the company’s biggest seller in the USA and Canada, competing against the likes of the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. It’s more familiar to Autocar readers as the X-Trail, which is sold in Europe with different powertrains and the option of seven seats.North America has an all-new Rogue for 2021, based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s updated CMF-C platform. In summer 2022, this new generation will arrive in the UK in X-Trail guise with a folding third-row option.Unusually for a new model, the Rogue is 38mm shorter and a smidge lower than its predecessor. The styling is familiar from the outgoing model through details like the gently sloping roofline and kicked-up C-pillar, but the front end is noticeably more squared-off than before.Every Rogue comes with a 2.5-litre direct-injection petrol 4-cylinder as standard. This relatively new engine brings small power and torque increases over the old motor but won’t be seen in UK X-Trails, where the current options are smaller-capacity petrol and diesel turbos. An ePower hybrid is on the way in 2022 X-Trails but has yet to be confirmed for the Rogue. All-wheel drive features in 75% of Rogues sold in Canada, including our mid-range, SV-spec test car, but front-wheel drive is also available and likely to be a more popular choice among UK buyers.