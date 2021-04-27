Apple has recently released iOS 14.5 for all supported iPhones, and just like expected, one of the biggest new features in this update is support for incident reporting capabilities in Apple Maps. In other words, Apple Maps now relies on crowdsourcing forFull Article
Apple Maps Receives Major Update to Become a Full Waze Alternative
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Major Apple Maps Update Suddenly Shows Up in New Regions
autoevolution
We’ve known for a while that Apple’s long-term plan for Apple Maps is to make the service a more solid alternative to Google..
Apple to Release Its Waze-Like Update Next Week
autoevolution
More coverage
Apple Seeds RC Versions iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to Developers
MacRumours.com
Apple today seeded the RC versions of upcoming iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new..