A modified Volkswagen ID.4 is racing in the NORRA Mexican 1000 this week. VW claims it's the first production-based EV to compete in the off-road race, which started April 25 and wraps up April 29. VW sent a stock ID.4 First Edition to Rhys Millen Racing, which modified the suspension with rally-style coilovers, tubular lower control arms in...Full Article
Modified VW ID.4 is running the NORRA Mexican 1000
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A Portable Generator Has Helped the VW ID.4 EV Complete an Off-Road Race
Out of 90 cars and trucks entered in the NORRA Mexican 1000, only 64 vehicles finished the off-road race. With the help of racing..
autoevolution