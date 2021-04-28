2021 BMW M760Li Uses V12 to Reach 189 MPH on the Autobahn

Can you believe BMW still makes the M760Li? This is not only a top contender in the German luxury limo class but also one of the last non-supercars powered by a V12 engine. And it's fast, very fast. German cars used to have some of the most advanced V12 engines in the world. They could be brutally fast and raw, like the wide-bodied Mercedes SL 65 AMG. Or they could be ultra-fast, luxury vehicles with high levels of refinement.