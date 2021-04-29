Uber and Walgreens teamed up to accelerate the vaccination process by making it easier to get your shot. The company recently introduced a new app feature that allows you to book your vaccination appointment at Walgreens, as well as book your ride to get there. The feature is available to any U...Full Article
This New Uber Feature Lets You Book Your Vaccination and a Ride to Get There
