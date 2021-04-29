Jay Leno may have retired from the talk show circuit, but his popularity has actually increased since. Today, he is one of the most appreciated car experts and car show hosts, a walking encyclopedia of automotive knowledge, with the willingness and ability to share it with the world. Leno is also one of the world’s most famous collectors, which allows him to use his vehicles for his Jay Leno's Garage show. If need be, he w...Full Article
Jay Leno Treats Bill Burr to Mercedes Sleepers: AMG Wagon and the 1921 Aero Car
autoevolution0 shares 1 views