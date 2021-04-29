Daimler, Volvo developing fuel-cell trucks via Cellcentric joint venture

Daimler, Volvo developing fuel-cell trucks via Cellcentric joint venture

MotorAuthority

Published

More companies are looking toward hydrogen fuel cells for achieving zero emissions in long-haul trucking, and two industry heavyweights have joined forces in developing the technology. Daimler Truck and Volvo Group (separate to the Volvo car company) last April announced plans to establish a joint venture to develop and produce on a large scale...

Full Article