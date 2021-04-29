More companies are looking toward hydrogen fuel cells for achieving zero emissions in long-haul trucking, and two industry heavyweights have joined forces in developing the technology. Daimler Truck and Volvo Group (separate to the Volvo car company) last April announced plans to establish a joint venture to develop and produce on a large scale...Full Article
Daimler, Volvo developing fuel-cell trucks via Cellcentric joint venture
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Daimler and Volvo promise fuel-cell trucks by 2025
Frankfurt (AFP) April 29, 2021
Germany's Daimler and Volvo Group announced Thursday they are teaming up to build..
Energy Daily
Daimler Truck, Volvo to make fuel cells in Europe from 2025
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany's Daimler Truck AG and Sweden's Volvo Group say they plan to jointly manufacture hydrogen fuel..
SeattlePI.com