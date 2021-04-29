2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback, 2023 Lotus Emira, Lexus 3-row crossover: Car News Headlines

2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback, 2023 Lotus Emira, Lexus 3-row crossover: Car News Headlines

MotorAuthority

Published

We've posted up a review of the 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback. The svelte super hatch is an upgrade over the old car in nearly every way. It’s more luxurious, features better technology, offers superior comfort, and the handling has improved as well, but there's something still missing. Lotus this week announced the new Emira sports car as the...

Full Article