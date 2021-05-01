F1-Inspired Ayrton Superyacht Comes With Sporty Details and Fish-Gills

ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, unveiled its first vessel out of a new collection – Ayrton 63. The yacht takes its name after the well-known Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna da Silva, who won 41 F1 races and three world championships before his death in 1994. As the name suggests, this superyacht measures 63 meters (207 feet) with a steel hull and aluminum structure that give it an approximately 1,200 gross to...