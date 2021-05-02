2022 BMW 2 Series Prototype Shows More Design Details

Despite a lot of false flags surrounding the 2 Series nameplate, mostly because of the apparition of models like the 2 Series Active Tourer, Gran Tourer and especially the 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW is not going to make its entire compact lineup FWD-based. Despite no less than four models wearing the 2 Series moniker nowadays, most of them using the MINI-based UKL2 platform with transverse engines, the 2 Series Coupe will remain an old-sch...