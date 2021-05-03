Porsche 911 (992) Sport Classic Prototype Lifts a Wheel on the Nurburgring

Porsche 911 (992) Sport Classic Prototype Lifts a Wheel on the Nurburgring

autoevolution

Published

Save for the ‘Safari,’ which will be a high-riding version of the current 911, the so-called ‘Ducktail’ is definitely one of the most mysterious Porsche prototypes in recent years. Spied for the first time

Full Article