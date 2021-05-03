Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera plans to celebrate its 95th anniversary this year with the reveal of a new car. Little is known about the car but we know it will be a coupe with two seats and a mid-engine layout. It will be the first mid-engine car, in fact, from the legendary Italian coachbuilder. It isn't clear what car will serve as the donor...Full Article
Touring Superleggera plans first mid-engine car
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
