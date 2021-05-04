Scientists Have Come Up With a Way to Increase Your Electric Car’s Range

Scientists Have Come Up With a Way to Increase Your Electric Car’s Range

autoevolution

Published

There’s a lot of buzz and controversy when it comes to humanity completely making the shift towards electric vehicles. One of the main topics of debate is the performance of electric cars, which is more or less limited by the battery capacity. But experts now show us that there are other factors to focus on when it comes to improving the range of EVs. A team of German scientists from the Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and...

Full Article