6-Mile Nissan Skyline R34 V-Spec II Nur Auctioned Off, Is a Real Time Capsule

I have always been a big sci-fi fan, but I don't think I'll live to see how time travel works like. Perhaps no one will. But if you like keeping an eye on the classifieds, you might occasionally find some genuine time capsules like this 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Nur. You don't even have to be a JDM enthusiast to figure out that there's something special about this car. You just have to look at the name. Its l...