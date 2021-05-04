Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 video review: on track in Bentley's finest and fastest

Can 650bhp from a 6.0-litre W12 and a stronger focus on dynamism make Crewe's latest a luxury car that's comfortable on a circuit?



How do you make one of the world's greatest GT cars even more exciting? Wind up its engine to 650bhp, of course. This is the new Bentley Continental GT Speed, the fastest and most outrageous version yet of Bentley's svelte grand tourer.



The headline figure is that 650bhp powerplant, which is good enough to give the 2273kg GT Speed a top speed of 208mph and a 0-60mph time of just 3.5 seconds.



But that's not the half of what makes this car so special. The Speed gets, for the first time on a Continental GT, a limited-slip differential at the rear with clever torque vectoring, and rear-wheel steering, which make what is a heavy, front-engined car (the W12 is 6.0-litres, don't forget) much more dramatic and agile. This is a GT that likes to oversteer.



It'll go on sale late in 2021 and we'll drive it on the road nearer the time, but for now join Matt Prior on a few quick laps of the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit, as well as for a walkaround 'unboxing' view of some of the GT's finer details.



